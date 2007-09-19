Clear Channel Saluted for Helping LGBT Community

Clear Channel Communications, which has been the target of much media activist criticism for lack of programming diversity, has rated a big thank you from the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community for its help with that diverse group.

The company was tapped to receive The Trevor Project's Trevor Hope Award.

"Clear Channel Communications is a shining example of what it means, from a corporate perspective, to be committed to LGBT causes," said Charles Robbins, executive director of the Trevor Project, a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline for gay, lesbian and "questioning" youth. "Clear Channel's support of the community is multifaceted, including its ranking as a 'best place to work' for LGBT employees by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index."

The award is named after Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, about a teen-ager who attempts suicide after concluding that he could be gay.