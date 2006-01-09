Clear Channel Radio Adds Video

Could video save the radio stars?

Clear Channel radio stations are adding video, thanks to the Internet.

The nation's largest radio-station owner with over 1,200 stations is beta testing on-demand music videos delivered over its station Web sites, according to the company.

Testing the service will be 16 stations in top markets New York, Los Angeles, Boston, St. Louis and Washington.Clear Channel plans to roll out the service to more of its stations throughout the year.

The service will include interactive features like voting for a favorite video or buying the CD it comes from. There will also be 15-second ad availabilities prior to each video.

Participating labels include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, EMI Music and 37 more.

