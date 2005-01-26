Clear Channel, PBS Team Up
Concert promoter Clear Channel Entertainment has signed a deal with PBS to help it raise money.
CCE will have right of first refusal on live tours and performances produced for station pledge drives. Clear Channel's TV production arm also expects to produce original fund-raising programming for the noncoms.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.