Clear Channel offers to keep `Bubba' backlog
In a peace offering to the Federal Communications Commission, Clear Channel
Communications Inc. is volunteering to archive tapes of raunchy shock jock Bubba
the Love Sponge, a.k.a. Todd Clem.
Bubba's frequently over-the-top broadcasts on WXTV(FM) Tampa, Fla., have
garnered fines for Clear Channel, and another indecency complaint is pending.
Recognizing the FCC's "apparent concern" about Bubba's syndicated show, the
company will keep tapes 30 days. The offer might please FCC commissioner Michael
Copps, who has urged all radio stations to keep tapes, but a company critic
complained that few indecency investigations launch within 30 days of a
broadcast.
"It's a completely meaningless gesture," said Art Belendiuk, an attorney
pursuing a complaint against one Love Sponge show.
