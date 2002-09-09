Clear Channel offers to keep `Bubba' backlog

In a peace offering to the Federal Communications Commission, Clear Channel

Communications Inc. is volunteering to archive tapes of raunchy shock jock Bubba

the Love Sponge, a.k.a. Todd Clem.

Bubba's frequently over-the-top broadcasts on WXTV(FM) Tampa, Fla., have

garnered fines for Clear Channel, and another indecency complaint is pending.

Recognizing the FCC's "apparent concern" about Bubba's syndicated show, the

company will keep tapes 30 days. The offer might please FCC commissioner Michael

Copps, who has urged all radio stations to keep tapes, but a company critic

complained that few indecency investigations launch within 30 days of a

broadcast.

"It's a completely meaningless gesture," said Art Belendiuk, an attorney

pursuing a complaint against one Love Sponge show.