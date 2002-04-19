Clear Channel offers on-demand music
Clear Channel Communications Inc., the largest owner of radio stations in
the country -- which also has a piece of national satellite-radio service XM
Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. -- is getting into the on-demand music
business, as well.
Internet audio sites pressplay and RealNetworks Inc.'s RealOne got a new competitor when five
Clear Channel radio-station Web sites in Phoenix became the first in the nation to
offer FullAudio Corp.'s MusicNow, an online, on-demand music-subscription service.
The five are the first of a planned 30 Clear Channel radio stations to offer
the service by the end of summer. Other markets include Chicago, Houston, Los
Angeles and Salt Lake City.
The service will cost subscribers $7.49 per month to download 50 new tracks
each month, or $14.99 to download 100 new tracks.
John Martin,vice president and general manager
of Clear Channel Radio Interactive, said Clear Channel stations are looking
to build listener loyalty andFullAudio is the first on-demand music service that
addresses those needs.
More than 50,000 songs are available from Universal
Music, Warner Music Group and EMI Recorded Music.
