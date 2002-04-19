Clear Channel offers on-demand music

Clear Channel Communications Inc., the largest owner of radio stations in

the country -- which also has a piece of national satellite-radio service XM

Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. -- is getting into the on-demand music

business, as well.

Internet audio sites pressplay and RealNetworks Inc.'s RealOne got a new competitor when five

Clear Channel radio-station Web sites in Phoenix became the first in the nation to

offer FullAudio Corp.'s MusicNow, an online, on-demand music-subscription service.

The five are the first of a planned 30 Clear Channel radio stations to offer

the service by the end of summer. Other markets include Chicago, Houston, Los

Angeles and Salt Lake City.

The service will cost subscribers $7.49 per month to download 50 new tracks

each month, or $14.99 to download 100 new tracks.

John Martin,vice president and general manager

of Clear Channel Radio Interactive, said Clear Channel stations are looking

to build listener loyalty andFullAudio is the first on-demand music service that

addresses those needs.

More than 50,000 songs are available from Universal

Music, Warner Music Group and EMI Recorded Music.