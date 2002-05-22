Clear Channel makes advertising easier
Clear Channel Communications Inc. is merging its sales forces to create a
one-stop advertising shop for its clients.
The new structure, which Clear Channel is calling "Clear Channel Advantage,"
is a "cross-platform advertising solution that superserves advertisers," the
company said.
The idea is that companies that want to advertise with Clear Channel will be
more easily able to access its radio and television stations,
billboards or live music venues in any combination an advertiser might
desire.
Advertisers "may now exploit any combination of radio, TV, outdoor and
entertainment advertising or marketing opportunities across geographies as
custom as a single, market, a regional-trading area, the entire country or
globally," said Mark Mays, president and chief operating officer of Clear
Channel Worldwide.
"Merging the skills and experience of our local and regional sales groups
means we no longer have radio sellers and live music and venue sellers, but
rather full-service salespeople whose only interest is in finding the right
combination of Clear Channel assets to build a client's business," said John
Hogan, president and chief operating officer of Clear Channel Radio.
