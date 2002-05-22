Clear Channel makes advertising easier

Clear Channel Communications Inc. is merging its sales forces to create a

one-stop advertising shop for its clients.

The new structure, which Clear Channel is calling "Clear Channel Advantage,"

is a "cross-platform advertising solution that superserves advertisers," the

company said.

The idea is that companies that want to advertise with Clear Channel will be

more easily able to access its radio and television stations,

billboards or live music venues in any combination an advertiser might

desire.

Advertisers "may now exploit any combination of radio, TV, outdoor and

entertainment advertising or marketing opportunities across geographies as

custom as a single, market, a regional-trading area, the entire country or

globally," said Mark Mays, president and chief operating officer of Clear

Channel Worldwide.

"Merging the skills and experience of our local and regional sales groups

means we no longer have radio sellers and live music and venue sellers, but

rather full-service salespeople whose only interest is in finding the right

combination of Clear Channel assets to build a client's business," said John

Hogan, president and chief operating officer of Clear Channel Radio.