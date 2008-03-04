Clear Channel Communications Adds Tinbu Gas-Pricing Data to Web Sites

With oil prices nearing $103 per barrel and gas prices predicted to approach $4 per gallon in the United States, Clear Channel Communications is looking to help Web surfers stay ahead of the curve.

Inergize Digital Media, the Web arm of Clear Channel Television, is adding gas-pricing content to its TV-station Web sites courtesy of Tinbu. Content will include localized fuel costs and fuel-efficiency ratings for more than 20,000 cars, Clear Channel said, which will allow surfers to find the cheapest gas and calculate the cheapest way to get from here to there.

Inergize runs Web sites for 50 stations in 27 markets.