Clear Channel beefs up in D.C.
Clear Channel Communications Inc. has added two more Capitol Hill staffers to its new Washington, D.C.,
lobbying offices.
Robert Fisher, a Republican telecommunications aide with the Senate Commerce
Committee, and Brendan Kelsay, a Democratic telecommunications aide with the House Energy
and Commerce Committee, will join the company March 3.
Fisher's hiring gives the company some much-needed GOP representation and a
conduit for contacts with the majority party.
"We couldn't be more thrilled that they're joining our team," said Andrew Levin,
who heads Clear Channel's Washington office.
Levin, a former aide to Democratic Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), became Clear
Channel's first in-house lobbyist when he joined the company in December.
Clear Channel launched its Washington office to answer increasing criticism
of its businesses practices.
