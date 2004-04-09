Clear Channel Also Facing Antitrust Case

As if the $1 million-plus in fines levied against Clear Channel for raunchy broadcasts by Howard Stern and Bubba the Love Sponge weren't enough, the radio conglomerate is also facing antitrust charges.

The country's largest station group now must stand trial in federal court to answer allegations that it has abused its dominant position in the Denver radio and concert promotion business to hurt rival promoters and musicians that sign on to them.

The Denver case is getting nationwide attention because the company has been dogged by complaints from competitors and musicians across the country that it has violated antitrust laws in many markets by refusing radio airplay on its stations when artists don't contract with its concert promotion business, also the largest in the U.S.

Clear Channel officials contend that they will beat back the allegations in court and note that the judge overseeing the case already threw out allegations of predatory ticket pricing.