Clear Channel Adds Syndicated Streams

Clear Channel Television will add national content from Broadband Enterprises to its station Web sites.

In a deal between Clear Channel's newly renamed Inergize Digital Media (formerly Clear Channel TV Interactive) and Broadband Enterprises, Clear Channel's 40 TV stations will mix local content with streams from Broadband's 15 programming partners.

Content will include music videos from singingfool.com, Warner Bros. cartoons, news from AP, and movie trailers from Video Detective.

According to Broadband COO Bryon Evje, Clear Channel pays nothing for the service and in return will make $15-$20 per thousand accesses on content that has been presold to national advertisers like P&G and AT&T/SBC.

He says his company is in talks with at least three of the top 10 media companies to add syndicated Web content to their sites.

Later this month, Broadband will launch VSyndicate, a place for companies to pick and choose among individual sites, financial, news and entertainment, all pre-sold to national adverisers, that they can add to their sites for nothing more than the addition of a couple lines of code, says Evje.