Clean House Clears Way for Style Record
By Alex Weprin
Special Clean House: Messiest Home in the Country helped to give
Style
its highest-rated total day ever July 2, with a 0.35 household rating.
Clean House was also Style’s highest -rated telecast ever, delivering a 1.16 household rating, including a 0.79 in the female 18-49 demo, which the network targets.
