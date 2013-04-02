Clayton Named WGHP Greensboro Interim GM

Jim Clayton has been named interim president/general manager

at Local TV LLC's WGHP Greensboro. He takes over for Karen Adams, wholeft to run WJZY-WMYT Charlotte. Fox is in the process of acquiring those

stations, one which will become Charlotte's Fox affiliate.

Clayton retired in 2012 as senior VP and general manager of

Fisher's Seattle-based television and radio stations, including KOMO. Prior to

that, he ran the Fox-owned duopoly in New York.

WGHP used to be owned by Fox.

"Many of you worked with Jim back in his

Fox days, so you know you're in great hands," said Bobby Lawrence, Local

TV CEO. "He understands Fox, knows television, and has a passion for

winning. Jim will be an outstanding leader, mentor and co-worker over the

upcoming months."