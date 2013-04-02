Clayton Named WGHP Greensboro Interim GM
Jim Clayton has been named interim president/general manager
at Local TV LLC's WGHP Greensboro. He takes over for Karen Adams, wholeft to run WJZY-WMYT Charlotte. Fox is in the process of acquiring those
stations, one which will become Charlotte's Fox affiliate.
Clayton retired in 2012 as senior VP and general manager of
Fisher's Seattle-based television and radio stations, including KOMO. Prior to
that, he ran the Fox-owned duopoly in New York.
WGHP used to be owned by Fox.
"Many of you worked with Jim back in his
Fox days, so you know you're in great hands," said Bobby Lawrence, Local
TV CEO. "He understands Fox, knows television, and has a passion for
winning. Jim will be an outstanding leader, mentor and co-worker over the
upcoming months."
