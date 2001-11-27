Clayton named Sirius CEO

Sirius Satellite Radio has wrapped up its search for a CEO, selecting Joseph Clayton.

Clayton, 52, replaces David Margolese, who continues to serve as chairman of the board. Clayton comes to Sirius from San Francisco-based telco Global Crossing, where he was vice chairman. He was chief executive officer of Frontier Corp. before it was acquired by Global Crossing in October 1999.

Clayton also has worked for Thomson MultiMedia, GE's Consumer Electronics Division and RCA Corp. Sirius' board chose Clayton because it was looking for a CEO that had experience leading high-tech consumer roll-outs, according to a company statement.

At Thomson, Clayton worked to develop and launch consumer equipment for satellite TV provider DirecTV.

Sirius plans to launch its service to three cities in February 2002. - Paige Albiniak