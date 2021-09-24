‘Claws’ Final Season on TNT Starting Dec. 26

The fourth and final season of Claws starts Dec. 26 on TNT. TNT calls Claws “a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon.”

Niecy Nash-Betts stars. Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon are also in the cast. The show centers on Nash-Betts’ Desna Sims and manicurists from her nail salon rising to power in the Florida crime world.

Eliot Laurence created the show, and executive produces with Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver.

Claws is produced by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Bros. Television.

A peek at the first episode of the fourth season will air Dec. 17 on the TBS talk show Friday Night Vibes. Hosts Tiffany Haddish and Deon Cole will catch up with the cast and share their favorite moments from the first three seasons.

