Classmates readied for attendance

Twentieth Television will launch its newest syndicated strip,

Classmates, June 30 on select Fox owned-and-operated stations, said Bob

Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth, and Mike Smith, president and COO of

Classmates Online Inc. (www.classmates.com) Monday.

Like Good Day Live and Ex-treme Dating before it, Twentieth is giving the

show a slow rollout in the hopes of building an audience in local markets

before taking the show nationwide.

The half-hour show is based on popular Web site Classmates.com, which

Web surfers use to locate old high-school peers, co-workers or military

buddies.

The show will have a bit of a reality feel to it as the producers show people

trying to locate each other, with at least one participant unaware of who is

trying to contact them before attending a reunion.

David Armour will be the show's executive producer and showrunner, along with

executive producers Matt Papish and Glen Freyer.

Classmates will be produced by Classmates Online Inc., Pipeline Entertainment

and Small Cages Productions in association with Foxlabs and Twentieth Television

Inc.