Classic Film Streaming Service Folded by AT&T Makes Comeback

Weeks after AT&T announced it was folding the FilmStruck direct-to-consumer classic movie streaming service, a similar service, The Criterion Channel, will be launched in the Spring.

The new service will be a standalone service from Criterion Collection based on its films. By what was called “a special arrangement," the service will include classic films from the libraries of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit.

The Criterion films also will be part of a streaming service WarnerMedia plans to launch later this year.

The regular fee for the service will be $10.99 a month or $100 a year. Charter Subscribers will pay $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

“Today's announcement ensures that fans will have access to these films from the Criterion Collection as well as films from WarnerMedia's deep and extensive library in what will be a rich and curated experience, which will further expand the audience footprint for these classic and acclaimed movies,” the companies said.

“The Criterion Channel will be picking up where FilmStruck left off, with thematic programming, regular filmmaker spotlights, and actor retrospectives, featuring major classics and hard-to-find discoveries from Hollywood and around the world, complete with special features like commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage and original documentaries,” the companies added.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story misstated AT&T's involvement in the new channel, which will be run independently.

