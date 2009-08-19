Clasen Retiring as Starz CEO

Starz LLC chairman and CEO and industry veteran Robert Clasen will retire around the end of the year, the premium programmer said Wednesday.

Clasen joined Starz in 2003 as president of sales and marketing and became CEO of Starz LLC after parent Liberty Media Corp. acquired the assets of IDT Corp. in 2006, forming Starz Media.

Under Clasen's leadership, Starz and its sister channel Encore grew subscribers by more than 20% and more than doubled cash flow. Starz also launched VOD, HD and Internet video offerings, launched a movie studio (Overture Films) and led the development of original programming for the channels, including Crash and Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

