Clasen joins Starz
Starz Encore Group LLC has hired one-time Comcast Corp. president Robert Clasen as president
of sales and marketing.
In that newly created post, he will oversee affiliate sales and distribution,
inheriting those duties from president of distribution Que Spaulding, who is
retiring.
Clasen will also head up consumer and affiliate marketing.
He comes on board July 21, reporting to chief operating officer Mark Bauman.
In addition, senior vice president of marketing Jillaina Wachendorf has been named
executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing, reporting to Clasen.
Clasen left Comcast in 1997 and has since had a couple of new tech posts,
including atop ICTV Inc.
