Clarkson gives ET on MTV highest rating ever
Paramount Television's ET on MTV, hosted by Maria Menounos, did its
biggest rating ever Saturday, April 19, after running an interview with
American Idol: Search for a Superstar winner Kelly Clarkson.
Airing on MTV: Music Television at 11:30 a.m., the show pulled in 1.2 million
households for a 1.4 household rating.
That marked a 56 percent increase over the prior week and a good jump over
the time period's average 0.8 household rating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.