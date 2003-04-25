Clarkson gives ET on MTV highest rating ever

Paramount Television's ET on MTV, hosted by Maria Menounos, did its

biggest rating ever Saturday, April 19, after running an interview with

American Idol: Search for a Superstar winner Kelly Clarkson.

Airing on MTV: Music Television at 11:30 a.m., the show pulled in 1.2 million

households for a 1.4 household rating.

That marked a 56 percent increase over the prior week and a good jump over

the time period's average 0.8 household rating.