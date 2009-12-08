Clarke Tapped To Lead CIMM

Jane Clarke has been named managing director of the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM). Clarke will oversee day-to-day operations of the organization, including managing the RFI process, forming relationships with vendors and oversight of the group's research studies. She will report to Colleen Fahey Rush, chairman of the CIMM executive board and MTV Networks' executive VP of strategic insights and research.

"Jane has the knowledge, experience and relationships to drive a collaborative effort like CIMM toward identifying excellence in media measurement innovation," said Rush. "CIMM needs a strong dedicated leader to maintain and grow its early momentum, and we're thrilled to have someone of Jane's caliber in this crucial role."

Clarke had been VP of insights and innovation for the Time Warner Global Media Group. While at Time Warner, she led cross-media measurement initiatives that spanned the company's television, print, online and mobile platforms.