Clarke picked for public affairs post

Victoria "Torie" Clarke, 41, was nominated by President George W. Bush last week to be an assistant secretary for public affairs, serving under Pentagon spokesman Kenneth Bacon.

Clarke currently heads Hill & Knowlton's Washington office. She headed up public relations at the National Cable Television Association under Decker Anstrom from 1993 to 1998.

Clarke is no stranger to government work, having served as a spokeswoman - along with Mary Matalin - in Bush I's 1992 campaign. She also has been a press secretary for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.); and a spokeswoman for former U.S. trade representative Carla Hills. - Paige Albiniak