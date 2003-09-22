Clarke Joins Zahn’s Now
Former assistant secretary of defense and Pentagon spokeswoman Victoria
Clarke has joined Cable News Network has a contributor.
She will appear three times per day on Paula Zahn's new 8 p.m. show.
Clarke, who left the Pentagon in June, will dish on political and policy
issues.
Also making regular appearances on Paula Zahn Now will be Time
magazine senior writer and author Joe Klein and CNN legal correspondent
Jeffrey Toobin.
