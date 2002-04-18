Clark takes over KQED

Jeff Clarke, 54, is the new president of San Francisco public radio and TV

stations KQED, which includes analog and digital channel 9, 88.5 FM and KQED

Interactive at www.kqed.org.

The station lost its former president, Mary Bitterman, in February when she

became president and CEO of the James Irvine Foundation.

Clarke comes to KQED from Houston, where he has been CEO and GM of public TV

station KUHT since 1992.

Clarke will begin his new position in

mid-June.