Clark takes over KQED
Jeff Clarke, 54, is the new president of San Francisco public radio and TV
stations KQED, which includes analog and digital channel 9, 88.5 FM and KQED
Interactive at www.kqed.org.
The station lost its former president, Mary Bitterman, in February when she
became president and CEO of the James Irvine Foundation.
Clarke comes to KQED from Houston, where he has been CEO and GM of public TV
station KUHT since 1992.
Clarke will begin his new position in
mid-June.
