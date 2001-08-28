Clark takes CNN military post
Retired Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark is joining the ranks of CNN as the network's new military analyst.
Gen. Clark has 34 years of military service and, in 1999, led NATO forces in Operation Allied Force in Kosovo.
He'll provide CNN with on-air analysis on domestic and international military affairs. - Allison Romano
