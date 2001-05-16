Clark plays Power role

As expected (B&C fax, 5/15), former O.J. Simpson case prosecutor Marcia Clark will permanently join Power of Attorney's cast of lawyers.

The move, starting next season, will re-team Clark with current Power co-star and her partner in the Simpson case, Christopher Darden. Apparently, Clark's sweeps appearance during the week ending May 7th was a ratings coup for the show, significantly improving its Nielsen metered market ratings on Fox O&O's in New York (67%), Chicago (33%) and Dallas (29%). - Susanne Ault