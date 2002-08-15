Clarification on Sinclair Broadcast Group
Regarding a report Wednesday that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. remains under orders
to divest local marketing agreements in four markets, the company at the moment
is in fact free to keep its four LMAs thanks to a court stay barring a Federal
Communications Commission divestiture pending the outcome of the case.
Sinclair said the partnerships are protected from a forced sale until a new
FCC voice test is approved by the court. But FCC officials said once the court
ruling becomes effective, the commission will determine whether it has authority
to force Sinclair to unwind the deals and, if so, whether to require immediate
divestiture.
