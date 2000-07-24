Clarification:

FCC Commissioner Susan Ness has served only one term at the FCC, not two as reported in the July 17 issue. Ness was officially confirmed to become an FCC commissioner on May 19, 1994, and sworn in on May 23, 1994. She served her five-year term, which expired June 30, 1999. She is allowed to stay on at the FCC until Congress goes out of session for the year, which is expected in October.