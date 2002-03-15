Clarification

In an item on Hardball host Chris Matthews' tough

talk about Nightline and anchor Ted Koppel, Matthews' quote, "He's

not that good," incorrectly suggested a general criticism of Koppel.

Following is the entire quote from a transcript:

"You know, Koppel was great back in the old days when he did like the Gary

Hart interviews and things like that. He's got a lot of techniques, like he

never lets the person he's interviewing stay in the same room with him. That's

one way to not be accused of interrupting. You simply pull their lights -- the

lights are off, the sound's off. You never hear anybody trying to get a word in

with Ted Koppel. It's surgical! He starts talking, you don't hear them again.

He's not that good. I'm sorry. Nobody's that good. You're cut off cause

you're remote. You try to get in the studio with him. We'll see who is polite or

not."