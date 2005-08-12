Citizen Johnson Remembered

BET will broadcast a tribute to the late John H. Johnson on Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. Johnson, the founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, died Aug. 8 in Chicago. He was 87 .

In Citizen Johnson: A Man and His Empire, the African-American media mogul will be saluted by former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, BET founder and chairman Robert Johnson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and others.

Johnson rose from humble roots in Arkansas to create some of the most powerful and lasting media outlets covering African-American culture, politics and business.

In an interview in the special, former president Clinton says: “If anyone lived the American dream, if anybody ever proved he could overcome adversity, if anybody proved just by den of imagination and talent and hard work, you could still make it against all odds...it was John Johnson."

The 30-minute special will air the same day as Johnson’s funeral at the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Chicago.

BET will repeat Citizen Johnson on Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.