Citadel Taking Florida Cable News Net to Broadcast

SNN, the Citadel Communications-owned Suncoast News Network, is making the move from cable to digital broadcast on Oct. 15. Citadel has merged low power WLWN Sarasota with the local cable news network, and is relaunching the venture as WSNN. It will be available in an additional 25,000 coastal Florida homes over the air, says Citadel.

“This is another significant step forward for SNN and part of our continuing strategy for growth,” said Phil Lombardo, Citadel Communications CEO.

WSNN will retain WLWN’s over the air channel 39.1, as well as SNN’s cable channels on Verizon and Comcast. WSNN will continue to provide news around the clock.

Negotiations are also taking place for an entertainment channel on 39.2.

Citadel Communications launched WLWN in 2011 and acquired SNN Jan. 1, 2014.