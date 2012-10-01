Citadel Renews Free Political Time Commitment

Citadel Communications said Monday it will again set aside

five-minute blocks of free airtime to candidates to introduce themselves and

make their case to the voters.

The stations providing the time are WOI-TV Des Moines;

WHBF-TV Quad Cities; KCAU-TV Sioux City; KLKN-TV Lincoln, Neb.; and WLNE-TV

Providence, R.I./New Bedford, Mass.

It is the eighth year in a row the station group owner has

offered free time to candidates.

Citadel has also pledged to air "get out the vote"

PSAs, provide at least five minutes per day of election coverage across those

same stations, and several of the stations are teaming with the Sioux city

Journal and cable operator Mediacom to sponsor and produce an Oct. 9

congressional debate.