Citadel, DirecTV Strike Retrans Deal

Citadel Communications and DirecTV resolved their dispute over retransmission consent fees, averting the prospect of three Citadel stations going dark on the satellite TV service.

WOI Des Moines, KLKN Lincoln (Neb.) and WHBF Davenport (Iowa) were prepared to go dark at midnight April 1, with the two sides agreeing to the extension until 1 p.m. Central Time.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

"We are pleased to confirm that Citadel Communications Company and DirecTV have finalized a new carriage agreement," said a Citadel statement. "The agreement achieves a goal of ours from the outset of these negotiations: terms and carriage conditions that are fair and reasonable to both parties. Importantly, it allows DirecTV subscribers to continue receiving our stations without any service interruption whatsoever."

DirecTV also said the deal was fair for both parties. "We're obviously pleased that we were able to reach a mutually acceptable agreement with Citadel and keep its local channels on the air for our customers in the three affected markets," said DirectTV Executive VP of Programming Derek Chang in a statement.