Citadel Communications Stations Grab Live Well

Citadel Communications has partnered with ABC's Live Well Network to air the digital channel on WLNE Providence, WOI Des Moines, WHBF Rock Island-Quad Cities, KLKN Lincoln and KCAU Sioux City.

Live Well is operated by the ABC owned stations. The new pacts, starting Jan. 16, mean Live Well will reach around 55% of U.S. TV households, says ABC.

"These five new affiliates from Citadel Communications demonstrate the Live Well Network's continuing momentum among TV station groups as we now enter 2012," said Peggy Allen, Live Well's vice president of programming. "We look forward to working closely with Citadel Communications and these local stations to bring their viewers and advertisers the best original programs on today's most popular lifestyle topics."

Besides the ABC owned group, stations belonging to Scripps, Belo, Journal Broadcasting, Allbritton and Gannett air Live Well.