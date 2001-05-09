Citadel appoints two regional presidents

Citadel Communications Corporation named two radio broadcasting veterans, Thomas Garry and Jerry McKenna, as presidents of its Midwest and Far West Regions, respectively.

Garry, who will oversee the Company's Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Lansing, Flint, Bloomington, Kokomo and Muncie markets, previously served as a regional executive vice president and regional sales vice president for AMFM, Inc. prior to that company's merger with Clear Channel Communications. McKenna, who will initially oversee the Company's Reno and Modesto markets, joins the company from Infinity Broadcasting Corporation where he was a Vice President and Market Manager for its six-station Sacramento cluster. - Richard Tedesco