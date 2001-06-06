Citadel to appeal Eminem penalty

Citadel Broadcasting will appeal a $7,000 fine levied by the FCC, which ruled June 1 that the company's KKMG Colorado violated indecency rules by airing a cleaned up version of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" provided by the rapper' record company. The FCC prohibits indecent broadcasts between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Vulgar worlds for sex and anatomy were edited from the song, but regulators argued that the meaning of Eminem's offensive references remain clear. Citadel's appeal is due to the FCC July 2.

- Bill McConnell