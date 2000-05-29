Cisco Systems new software platforms
Cisco Systems introduced the Internet Communications Software Group last week to lead its software strategy.
The group will deliver software platforms that enable enterprises, service providers and applications vendors to offer converged voice and data networks.
Cisco also announced an end-to-end strategy for the delivery of these software platforms to market through consultants and systems integrators, resellers and application-service providers (ASPs), and outsourcers.
