Cisco Anchors New CNN Profile Series

Cisco has signed up as the first sponsor of a new series of CNN profiles, “People You Should Know.”



The cross-platform buy includes ads on all CNN netorks, plus wireless, streamed video, podcasting, and on-demand.



The deal, which extends through the second quarter of 2007, is driven by a weekly CNN profile of what it describes as "a mover about to become a shaker." For example, the CEO of Pepsi, Indra Nooyi.



CNN says it won't make the decision on who to profile until the week of airing, and will have a place on its Web site--with Cisco prominently attached--for viewers to comment on the choices.