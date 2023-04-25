Circle City Appeals Decisions Dismissing Discrimination Suits Against DirecTV, Dish

Circle City Broadcasting filed papers appealing summary judgments dismissing its discrimination suits against DirecTV and Dish Network.

Circle City is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to reverse a Federal Court Judge’s decision to throw out the case without a trial and order the district court to hold a jury trial.

DirecTV had no comment on the appeal.

Circle City had sued the satellite companies because they refused to pay retrans fees after Circle City bought Indianapolis TV stations WISH-TV and WIND from Nexstar Media Group.

Dish and DirecTV had been paying retrans fees to Nexstar.

Dujuan McCoy, owner of Circle City, charged that Dish and DirecTV were discriminating against the stations because they were now part of a Black-owned business. The satellite companies said that the stations were now owned by a smaller company without leverage and that was why they wouldn't pay.

In her decisions, Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of the U.s. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, ruled that Circle City hadn’t produced evidence that the satellite companies acted out of “racial animus or intent to discriminate based on race.”