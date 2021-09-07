Cinedigm’s The Film Detective Adds Titles From Holland Releasing
Classic films and TV shows include ‘Meet John Doe’ and ‘The Outlaw’’
Cinedigm said that The Film Detective, its film restoration and streaming company, acquired Holland Releasing’s library of more than 100 classic films and television shows.
Titles in the package include Frank Capra’s Meet John Doe and Howard Hughes’ The Outlaw starring Jane Russell. Other films are in the science fiction, horror and comedy genre. The library features rare film prints and negatives.
"Our primary business has always been the creation of new movies and TV shows," said Tom Holland, who formed Holland Releasing in 1990 after a career that included being VP of Columbia Pictures and COO of Screen Gems. “But over the years we also built a substantial library of classic motion pictures. I am delighted that The Film Detective and Cinedigm have now acquired these films and will add them to their extensive library."
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are extremely excited about this important acquisition,” said Phil Hopkins, president of The Film Detective and Fandor. “Tom's many years as a studio executive in the motion picture industry and commitment to the preservation of these important classics will serve not only our goal to continue to distribute classic cinema into our many OTT platforms with new 4K and HD restored versions, but also our plans to make them available to the collector's market as NFTs and Blu-rays."
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
