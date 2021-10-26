Cinedigm's Bloody Disgusting Launches NFT Trading Cards

Cinedigm said it released a set of horror-based NFT tradition cards branded as the Bloody Disgusting Blood Pack.

Working with Cinedigm's Bloody Disgusting brand, a group of artists have created images inspired by their favorite horror movies for the cards.

Consumers will be able to bid to buy the one-of-a-kind NFTs. Winners will also get a physical print of the original painting hand signed by the artist.

In addition, Cinedigm is offering a free welcome gift in the form of a limited-edition, exclusive NFT trading card to existing and new subscribers of the company’s horror streaming service Screambox. A limited number of subscribers (666 to be exact) will receive one generative art-based Standard Edition NFT collectible trading card that has been specifically designed to generate a limited amount of numbered unique variations with varying degrees of rarity.

“We are thrilled to offer at auction our first series of collectible NFT trading cards, while also offering new and existing subscribers to Screambox their first chance at redeeming a free collectible trading card,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s chief technology & product officer. “We see this as a great opportunity for us to reward our new subscribers, as well as our existing loyal subscribers, by offering them an opportunity to participate in the new and exciting world of collectible NFTs.”

Cinedigm is utilizing Rad.live’s Ara NFT platform and marketplace as the back-end of this launch. Rad’s platform allows a content publisher to package and monetize any type of limited-edition premium content.

“Rad and Cinedigm are continuing to push the industry forward together, and we couldn’t be more excited about launching this NFT collection in partnership with them,” said Tony Mugavero, Rad’s CEO. “We’re innovating the next wave of NFTs, working with top-tier artists doing one-of-a-kind works, and pairing that with Bloody Disgusting, utility, and rare collectability all in one. It’s a game-changer.”

The initial collection of NFTs comprising Series 1 can be viewed at www.screambox.com/bloodpacks. For the 6 nights, 6 hours and 6 minutes prior to 12 a.m. EST on Halloween night, these 13 collectible NFTs will be sold at auction.