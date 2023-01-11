Cinedigm Working With Roundtable To Develop Streaming GoPro Channel
Channel scheduled to premiere later this year
Streaming company Cinedigm said it was working with producer Roundtable Entertainment to develop the GoPro Channel.
Slated to premiere later this year, the GoPro Channel will feature original programming from GoPro’s library if sports and lifestyle videos, including both professionally produced programs and user-generated content
Roundtable will produce a new series for the channel.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Roundtable to build the new GoPro channel," said Cinedigm Chief Strategy Officer & President Erick Opeka. "We look forward to collaborating with a brand known for celebrating positivity to deliver a new lifestyle streaming option that showcases the passions of GoPro fans."
GoPro's catalogue has generated more than 3 billion views and 10 million subscribers on YouTube. The new channel will be made available as a FAST channel across connected TV, mobile, web, and other third-party platforms
"We are so thrilled to partner with GoPro to serve viewers with some of the most unique and compelling sports content ever made,” said Dominic Ianno, Roundtable’s President and CEO.
GoPro is known for harnessing the power of 'wow,' and this content will open up many advertising opportunities for like-minded brands,” added Roundtable co-founder Griffin Gmelich. ■
