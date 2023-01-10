Cinedigm To Employ TripleLift For In-Show Ads on FAST Channels

Streaming company Cinedigm said it will work with ad tech company TripleLift to enable in-show advertising on the 15 free ad-supported streaming television channels operated Cinedigm.

TripleLift’s technology will also be used to put in-show advertising into programming watched on demand.

“In-Show advertising is among the most promising opportunities for brands and advertisers to reach and engage viewers across Cinedigm’s catalog of premium content,” said Tony Huidor, chief technology & product officer at Cinedigm. “We know that advertising experiences should complement the quality of a viewer’s content experience. We are excited to offer brands new and unique ways to stand out. That’s where TripleLift’s In-Show technology is a great fit for our needs.

TripleLIft’s in-show programmatic technology will collaborate with Cinedigm’s dynamic overall and split screen ad units. Ads will be contextually aligned with the content and delivered dynamically. The ads will be measurable and targetable, the companies said.

Advertisers and buyer will be able to with with the demand side platform of their choice to buy the TripleLift ads on Cinedigm channels.

“The ad experience should be regenerative. The way we watch has evolved, but the ad experience has historically lagged behind. In-Show advertising solves for this,” said Michael Shields, general manager, Connected TV. “With In-Show advertising opportunities available across its FAST portfolio, Cinedigm remains at the forefront of the ad-supported streaming business delivering better results for advertisers and contextually relevant ad experiences for viewers, while introducing new monetization opportunities for the business.” ■