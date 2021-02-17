Cinedigm, NFL Productions Renew Distribution Deal

Cinedigm said it renewed its distribution deal with NFL Productions.

The first project covered by the new agreement is Super Bowl LV Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the official film commemorating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Cinedigm team is proud of our longstanding relationship with the National Football League and NFL Films, and this year we had the honor of witnessing history as the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, won his unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring, all while leading a new team to glory,” said Yolanda Macias, chief content officer and head of digital sales for Cinedigm. “We are confident that Tampa Bay fans will enjoy this incredible film celebrating their team’s unforgettable season!”

Super Bowl LV Champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be available March 23 on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD. The film can be pre-ordered at the NFL’s online shop or Apple TV.

The digital version will be available on Apple, Amazon, Google, Xbox, Sony and Vudu.

“If you step back and look at it, everything came together for Tampa Bay in December and January,” said Todd Schmidt, senior producer at NFL Films. “What we get to do is show you how it happened from the inside-out. Our cameras show a defense becoming one of the NFL’s finest and our sound depicts leaders like Tom Brady, Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul making everyone believe they can win it all. It’s a wonderful story to be able to tell.”