Cinedigm Names Russell Schneider Senior VP, Brand Partnerships
Exec had been with Malka Media/Showtime Sports
Cinedigm said it hired Russell Schneider as senior VP, brand partnerships, a new position at the company.
Schneider had been VP, head of brand partnerships at Malka Media/Showtime Sports. He has also held posts at 9GAG Limited and Playboy Enterprises.
In his new post, Schneider will generate revenue by developing brand partnerships for Cinedigm's portfolio of streaming channels, movies and podcasts.
He will report to Erick Opeaka, chief strategy officer for Cinedigm Corp. and president of Cinedigm Networks.
Upon joining the company Schneider received stock appreciation rights for 100,000 shares of Cinedigm Class A Common Stock. The rights have a 10 year term and an exercise price equal to 45 cents a share. One third vest in 2023, another third in 2024 and the rest in 2025.
Cinedigm also named Mark Lindsey as executive VP, finance and accounting. Lindsey previously was chief accounting officer and acting CFO for Firefly Systems. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
