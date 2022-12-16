Cinedigm Names Russell Schneider Senior VP, Brand Partnerships

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

Cinedigm said it hired Russell Schneider as senior VP, brand partnerships, a new position at the company.

Schneider had been VP, head of brand partnerships at Malka Media/Showtime Sports. He has also held posts at 9GAG Limited and Playboy Enterprises.

In his new post, Schneider will generate revenue by developing brand partnerships for Cinedigm's portfolio of streaming channels, movies and podcasts.

He will report to Erick Opeaka, chief strategy officer for Cinedigm Corp. and president of Cinedigm Networks.

Also: The Five Spot: Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, Cinedigm

Upon joining the company Schneider received stock appreciation rights for 100,000 shares of Cinedigm Class A Common Stock. The rights have a 10 year term and an exercise price equal to 45 cents a share. One third vest in 2023, another third in 2024 and the rest in 2025.

Cinedigm also named Mark Lindsey as executive VP, finance and accounting. Lindsey previously was chief accounting officer and acting CFO for Firefly Systems. ■