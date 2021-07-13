Cinedigm Names Jennifer Soltesz VP of Business Dev & Strategy

Cinedigm said it hired Jennifer Soltesz as VP of business development & strategy, a new position.

Soltesz, most recently director of content distribution at Epix, will be the business lead for new partnerships for Cinedigm’s Digital Networks Group.

“We are thrilled Jennifer has joined our team in such an important role as our streaming channels continue to grow,” said Daniel Schneider, senior VP, revenue, at Cinedigm. “Her experience and business acumen in the industry will be key as we continue to expand the footprint of our streaming channels.”

Before joining Epix, Soltesz spent nine years at Crown Media Family Networks in distribution roles.