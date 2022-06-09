Cinedigm Names Former DMR President David Chu as Executive VP, GM, Cinedigm Networks

Cinedigm said it named David Chu, the former president of DMR, as executive VP and general manager of Cinedigm Networks, a new position.

Cinedigm acquired DMR earlier this year for $22 million .

Chu will oversee Cinedigm’s owned channels and will be responsible for programming, distribution and marketing strategies as the networks looking to increase awareness, traffic and viewership.

He will continue to be based in New York and report to Cinedigm president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka.

“David’s reputation in the industry for successfully growing direct-to-consumer entertainment properties is impeccable,” said Opeka. “As the co-founder of DMR, he was instrumental in developing and orchestrating the strategy which saw the company materially expand while helping to transform the industry as it specialized in launching and nurturing multiple OTT Channels.”

Chu will continue to oversee DMR’s channels, including AsianCrush, Midnight Pulp, RetroCrush, Cocoro, Crime Hunters and KMTV. The Cinedigm channels include Fandor, Dove, Docurama, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Film Detective and Lonestar.

“I’m excited to join Cinedigm in this role of overseeing the owned channels,” said Chu. ”I look forward to working closely with Erick and our incredibly talented team and helping to grow Cinedigm’s rapidly-expanding network of channels.” ■