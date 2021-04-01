Cinedigm Lets Theta Network Users Play on CONtv.com

Cinedigm said it made a deal with Theta Labs that will allow visitors to Cinedigm’s CONtv.com anime channel page to watch shows using Theta’s peer-to-peer technology and protocol.

The integration will allow Theta users to gain points while viewing CONtv programming and taking advantage of game-like features. The points can be used to make micro-transactions.

“We’re thrilled to integrate Theta network peer-to-peer streaming infrastructure to power our 24x7 live channels on CONtv.com, letting our user base experience the benefits of Theta decentralized streaming,” said Tony Huidor, senior VP, products & technology and general manager of digital networks at Cinedigm. “We view this as a strategic long-term opportunity, a key differentiator in the industry and we believe it will contribute to sustained viewer growth and engagement in the premium OTT segment.”

The integration on Cinedigm’s site follows a similar integrations of the Theta technology on the World Poker Tour, Shout! Factory and, GFUEL.

Theta integration allows streaming platforms like Cinedigm to lower their video delivery CDN costs by 50% or more, while increasing user engagement, viewing times and monetization.

Users in return can earn rewards for sharing video content utilizing their excess bandwidth and computing resources.

“We’re continuing to drive rapid adoption of our patented decentralized video streaming technology in the high-growth digital media and entertainment industry,” said Mitch Liu, CEO and co-founder of Theta Labs. “We welcome Cinedigm to the Theta family to further expand the Theta network reach to millions of consumers worldwide. This along with Theta’s Edge network of over 30,000 global nodes and validator partners including Google, Samsung and Sony will transform and shape the future of digital media.”