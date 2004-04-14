Cindy McCain on Mend
Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is out of intensive care and has an excellent prognosis for recovery, according to a statement from the senator's office.
She was hospitalized Monday after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.
