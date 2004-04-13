Cindy McCain Hospitalized
Cindy McCain, wife of Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), is reported in stable condition after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage Monday.
Sen. McCain said he expects she will be released from St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix within the next few days, pending test results.
Her doctor, in a statement released by McCain's office, said she suffered a a rupture of a small blood vessel, possibly caused by a spike of high blood pressure. Her speech is mildly affected, but she is "otherwise intact," her doctor said. The prognosis "is cautiously excellent."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.