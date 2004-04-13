Cindy McCain Hospitalized

Cindy McCain, wife of Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), is reported in stable condition after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage Monday.

Sen. McCain said he expects she will be released from St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix within the next few days, pending test results.

Her doctor, in a statement released by McCain's office, said she suffered a a rupture of a small blood vessel, possibly caused by a spike of high blood pressure. Her speech is mildly affected, but she is "otherwise intact," her doctor said. The prognosis "is cautiously excellent."