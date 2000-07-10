Cindy-less Synditel

Pasadena

Cindy Margolis was a no-show at the syndicated portion of the Television Critics Association tour (Synditel) in Pasadena last Friday (July 7). The online diva, who is hosting her own syndicated late-night show, had been scheduled for a meet-and-greet with the critics. But, according to Andi Sporkin of King World, which distributes the show, Margolis had been filming into the wee hours of the night before in Miami's South Beach, where her show originates, and was unable to get a flight out in time to make the tour. The show, which is cleared in 91% of the country, debuts Saturday, Aug. 19.